Home

POWERED BY

Services
McIntosh-Anderson Funeral Home Ltd.
152 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-5558
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Pinkerton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter George Pinkerton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter George Pinkerton Obituary
Peacefully at Victoria Manor in Lindsay on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Walter, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Orma. Cherished father of Kelly (Marlene) and Scott (Wendy). Loving papa to Elizabeth (Landon), Alex (Jessica) and David. Treasured great-grandfather to Lauryn and Lleyton. Brother of Cecil (Marlene) of Whitby and predeceased by brothers Norman, Roger, Alvin, Lewis and Garnet Pinkerton; by sisters Gertrude Gore and Annie Brownrigg. Respecting Walter's wishes there will be no funeral service and his remains will be interred in the spring at South River. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558). Donations made in memory of Walter, to the Alzheimer Society of Durham Region would be appreciated by his family. A special thanks to the staff of Victoria House for their loving care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.makfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -