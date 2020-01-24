|
Peacefully at Victoria Manor in Lindsay on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Walter, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Orma. Cherished father of Kelly (Marlene) and Scott (Wendy). Loving papa to Elizabeth (Landon), Alex (Jessica) and David. Treasured great-grandfather to Lauryn and Lleyton. Brother of Cecil (Marlene) of Whitby and predeceased by brothers Norman, Roger, Alvin, Lewis and Garnet Pinkerton; by sisters Gertrude Gore and Annie Brownrigg. Respecting Walter's wishes there will be no funeral service and his remains will be interred in the spring at South River. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558). Donations made in memory of Walter, to the Alzheimer Society of Durham Region would be appreciated by his family. A special thanks to the staff of Victoria House for their loving care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.makfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 24, 2020