Walter "Roy" GILBERT

Passed away peacefully at Butternut Manor, Uxbridge on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Roy, in his 87TH year, was the beloved husband of the late Bea Gilbert (2004). Loving father of Don, Doug, Darlene, Lucy (Mark), Barry and predeceased by Debbie. Proud grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Roy is survived by his sisters Beatrice Hockley and Doris Noble. He will be loved and remembered by his extended family and friends. A private family interment has taken place at the Uxbridge Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service for Roy will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). In Roy's memory donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 26, 2020
