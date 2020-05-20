In his 90th year Walter went Home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, Ontario. Beloved husband of the late Rose (Buma) for 61 years. Loving father of Betty and Cor Adema, Harry and Triena Piersma, Stan and Jane Piersma, Alice Daling, Evelyn and Dick Zandstra and Roy and Henri Piersma. grandfather (Pake) of 22 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. In 1949 Walter arrived in Canada from Holland at age 19 years It was here that he met Rose and they were married in 1952. Dad was a farmer at heart but he also loved carpentry and camping. They loved to travel and they spent a lot of winters in Florida with family. Dad loved playing cards even recently beat us at 5 Crowns. Both dad and mom came from large families and most have predeceased him. Dad loved and served God his whole life, church life was very important to him. Due to current social limitations a Family service will be held on Monday, May 18th at 1 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend virtually. Interment Bowmanville Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to Knox Christian School. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street Bowmanville. Online condolences and donations may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 20, 2020.