† Walter Oelkers September 19, 1943 - September 23, 2020 It is with deep sadness we inform you of the peaceful passing of Walter Oelkers, surrounded by his family, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Our partner, friend, father and grandfather, gone up to the happy hunting and fishing grounds. Walter is predeceased by Helene and Walter Oelkers Sr., his parents from Langenholzen, Germany, loving brother Manfred Oelkers (Pat). In mourning from Germany are brother dieter Oelkers (Rosie) who had many facetime meetings over the past months. Also grieving are Rhea Hache, long time sweetheart and Simone's mother Marianne Vogt. Walter will be deeply missed by daughter Simone Oelkers, who because of her great loving heart and Covid, turned her dining room into a hospital room and ensured his every need was met. We would like to also thank all family and friends, especially Ruth and Harold Kaaz, work colleagues, all PSW's, nurses and doctors who supported us during this very difficult time. His loving grandchildren, Trinity (Dervin), Naomi (Quinton), RJ and Malia, will carry countless happy memories in their hearts forever. Walter loved playing cards several times a week and will be much missed by all his card buddies. We would be very remiss if we didn't mention his passion for cooking and baking. His apple and plum struessel cakes and banana bread is legendary. We will be continuing his turkey dinner family feasts in his honour. He was a hard worker and great handyman. Dr. Natalie Baziuk and staff held a fond place in Walter's heart and will miss him dearly. Walter rarely missed one of RJ's hockey games and always had a Tim's in hand. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store