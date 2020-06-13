(June 12, 1928 - June 8, 2020) Passed away in his home in Uxbridge ON, Monday, June 8, 2020 just shy of his 92nd birthday. Walter was the loving husband of his late wife Rhoda Georgina Hockley. Survived by and lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters John Merrick (Joan-predeceased), Luella Smyth (Stan), Marj Beverly (Gord-predeceased), Myles Merrick (Wilma), Lorraine Jones (Reg-predeceased), brother-in-law John Ackney, sister-in-law Betty Anne Merrick and predeceased by Freeman Merrick (Corrie), Ilah Richmond (Bud), Ruth Ackney , and Ambrose Merrick. He will also be missed and lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. There will be no service at this time due to covid19 restrictions. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. A special thank you to Dr. Terence Bryon, Health Coordinator Gail from Central East LHIN, Nurses Tina and Rose, and PSW Katherine for all there help and kindness during his final days at home. Donations to the Salvation Army or Uxbridge Cottage Hospital would be appreciated. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Po Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 13, 2020.