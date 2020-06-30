Wanda Romanczyk

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Copernicus Lodge, in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of the late Roman Romanczyk. Loving mother of Richard and his wife Monika Romanczyk and Lucy and her husband Jeff Earle. Cherished Babcia of Veronika, Izabelle, Yuen (Jessica) and Ethan (Phalon) and Great-Grandmother of Kalynn. Dear sister-in-law of Genowefa Rzeszut. Wanda will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephew, extended family and friends in Canada and Poland. She was a dedicated member of the St. Hedwig's Rosary Circle. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. with Prayers at 7 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King Street E., Oshawa). A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church. Please register for the visitation and funeral by the RSVP tab at www.armstrongfh.ca or by phone at 905-433-4711 or the RSVP tab on the website to register for the visitation and funeral. As per the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, masks are required at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Whitby. Memorial donations in Wanda's memory may be made to the Copernicus Lodge Long Term Care Home. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.