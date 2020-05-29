Warren Michael CHOMIAK
It is with broken hearts that the Chomiak family announce Warren's very sudden passing at home in Goodwood, Ontario on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 50. Born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Warren was the beloved husband of Kelly (nee Rudolph) for almost 16 years. Loving father of Sidney and Cole. Cherished son of Bev and Bill Chomiak and son-in-law of Howard and Diana Rudolph. Dear brother of Carmen Moore and Shivaun Chomiak (predeceased), brother-in-law of Chris Moore and Paul and Laura Rudolph. Lovingly remembered by his nieces Jamie and Taylor Rudolph, nephews Liam Moore, Benjamin and Jeremy Rudolph, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A private family service will be held with arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, P.O. Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). A public celebration of Warren's life will be held at a later date, once covid restrictions have eased. In lieu of flowers, donations in Warren's memory may be made to the MS Society of Canada or a local charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Durham Region News on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
