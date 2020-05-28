Wayne passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020, shortly before his 73rd birthday, after a brief illness. Wayne leaves behind his brother Gary and his daughters Chandra (Andrew Mudie) and Valery (Mike Welsh), and son Aaron. Wayne will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, nieces, nephew, as well as cousins and many friends. He was predeceased by his father Alfred Maidlow, mother Margaret Leggat, and stepfather Vernon Barrett. Wayne retired from Chrysler Canada's Ajax Trim plant where he had spent his entire working career, and was able to enjoy many summers at the family cottage on Balsam Lake, and more recently at his trailer near Orangeville. He will be missed by many; may he rest in peace. Memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be head at a later date. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 28, 2020.