Wayne Alfred Maidlow
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020, shortly before his 73rd birthday, after a brief illness. Wayne leaves behind his brother Gary and his daughters Chandra (Andrew Mudie) and Valery (Mike Welsh), and son Aaron. Wayne will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, nieces, nephew, as well as cousins and many friends. He was predeceased by his father Alfred Maidlow, mother Margaret Leggat, and stepfather Vernon Barrett. Wayne retired from Chrysler Canada's Ajax Trim plant where he had spent his entire working career, and was able to enjoy many summers at the family cottage on Balsam Lake, and more recently at his trailer near Orangeville. He will be missed by many; may he rest in peace. Memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be head at a later date. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Road North
Whitby, ON L1M 1W9
(905) 655-3662
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved