Passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville in his 66th year after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Loving husband of Barbara Coull (nee Bentley). Dear father of Kenny and Katie Coull and son-in-law Patrick Bell, proud grandpa of Kylie Coull and Billy Bell. Loving son of Cecilia and George Sommerville of Oshawa and Ken Coull and the late Thelma of Ajax. Dear brother to Debbie Coull-Cicchini and brother-in-law to Silvio Cicchini. Dear step-brother of Lori, Lana and the late Robin. Loving uncle to Joshua Cicchini and Jeremy and Kimberly Coburn. Lovingly remembered by extended family and friends. "Forever our hero", Love ~ your Queen, Toaders & Pookie. A Private Family Service will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Due to current limitations only a certain number of people will be allowed, we thank you for your patience. Memorial Donations in his memory may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
