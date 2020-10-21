40-year employee of General Motors Canada, and proud of his union brotherhood. Passed away peacefully at home on October 14th, 2020, surrounded by love. Loving father of Stewart (Charlene) and Jill Edmunds (Lucas) and stepson Allan Purcell (Freda). He was predeceased by his wife Jackie, son Evan, and loving companion Joan, his parents Allen and Reta Robinson, brother Daniel, and birth mother Reva. Loving Grandfather of Jesse (Kendra), Cole (Sydney), Grace, Jacob (Michaela), Amanda, and Melissa. Cherished Great Grandfather of Kody, Emily, Lily, Ophelia, and Madeline. Best brother ever to Nancy Adams (Don), Jeff (Dawn), and Roberta. Brother in law to Susan and Malcolm. Uncle and best friend to many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Wayne was an avid hunter and had many happy times at the hunting camp with his "deer" cousins Jack, Allen, and Lloyd, and always held a special place in Joyce's heart. He always enjoyed his fishing trips with his many fishing buddies and their families. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive in Oshawa (905) 440-3595 on Friday, October 23rd from 10:00am until time of Service at 12:00pm. Cremation will follow. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Parkinson Society would be appreciated. Memories can be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca
Bambi Will be safe this year