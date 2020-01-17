|
|
Passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood at the age of 80. Wayne of Collingwood, formerly of McMasterville, beloved husband of Marilyn Knight (née Hannah) for over 55 years. Loving father of Kathryn Knight, Karalyn (Michael) Dunlop and Ken Knight. Cherished grandfather of Daniel and Cameron Dunlop. Dear brother of Maureen (James) Lyon and Graham (Marjorie) Knight. Wayne will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Whitby Free Methodist Church, 1916 Rossland Road East, Whitby, Ontario from 4 to 6 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring in Beloeil, details to follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. If desired, donations to the General & Marine Hospital Foundation or Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation in Wayne's memory would be appreciated by his family. To leave a condolence on his tribute page, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 17, 2020