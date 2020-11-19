Born in Nowe Chaby, Poland and passed away peacefully at Glen Hill Strathaven LTC on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Bronislaw Dubrowski. Loving mother of Mary Bartosik (Mike) and Ed Dubrowski. Adored Little Babcia of Ric (Amanda), Chris (Bridgette), Richard, Samantha, Paige and Mia. She will be lovingly remembered by family in Poland. Weronika was a founding member of the Polish Veterans Ladies Auxiliary for General Sikorski Veterans Hall, as well as the St. Hedwig's Rosary Society. A special thanks to all the nursing staff and doctors at Glen Hill Strathaven LTC for their care and compassion. Resting at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Wednesday November 18th from 7-9 p.m. Prayers will be held at 8 p.m. Masks are required. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Hedwig's Roman Catholic Church (411 Olive Ave.) on Thursday November 19th at 11 a.m. To attend the visitation or service please register at www.armstrongfh.ca
or by calling 905-433-4711. Interment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Whitby. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. To place an online condolence or donation please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
.