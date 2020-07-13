1/1
Wilfred "Bill" Clark
Passed peacefully at Peterborough hospital, July 10, 2020. He was born to his parents Emily and Lewis Clark, July 21, 1939 and was raised in Oshawa, Ontario. Married Marie Clark (Mapplebeck) In 1960 and together had 5 children, Richard, Sandra (Lyle), Patricia ( Steve), Peter (Joanne) and Billy (who passed July 10, 1967). Bill was a very proud Poppy of 12 grandchildren and Grand Poppy of 10 great grandchildren. Bill worked at GM Oshawa for 12 years leaving to own and operate Tim Hortons, Kingston Rd., Scarborough. Bill then returned to school at the age of 50, completing a hospitality and management course and becoming a hotel Manager until he retired and moved to Hastings with Marie . Bill was also a member of Legion 46 Oshawa and 106 Hastings. As per Bill's request there will not be a memorial service. A celebration of his life will be arranged at a later date. In memory of Bill, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com.


Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brett Funeral Chapel
76 Bridge Street North
Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0
(705) 696-2222
