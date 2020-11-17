1935 - 2020 Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa with family by his side on Monday, November 16, 2020. Wilf is the beloved husband of Carol (née Jamieson) of Oshawa; loving father of Nancy Doris (James Gilchrist) of Burlington and Paul Jamieson Hewitt (Allison Hansen) of Courtice; dear grandfather of Ryan Christopher and Adam Robert Gilchrist. Brother of the late Bernice Rogers (Clint Sykes) of Sarnia; uncle of Carol Rogers (Brent Waddell) of Calgary, late Michael Rogers (Laura) of Calgary and Stephen Rogers (Donna) of Sarnia. Brother-in-law of Martin Jamieson (Mary Ann Papp) of Woodstock and uncle to Sarah Jamieson (John Storozuk) of Kitchener. Fondly remembered by many great-nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service followed by interment in Oshawa Union Cemetery will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lakeridge Health Foundation (for 4F Supportive Care) or to a favourite charity would be appreciated. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.