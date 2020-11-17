1/1
Wilfred George "Wilf" HEWITT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1935 - 2020 Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa with family by his side on Monday, November 16, 2020. Wilf is the beloved husband of Carol (née Jamieson) of Oshawa; loving father of Nancy Doris (James Gilchrist) of Burlington and Paul Jamieson Hewitt (Allison Hansen) of Courtice; dear grandfather of Ryan Christopher and Adam Robert Gilchrist. Brother of the late Bernice Rogers (Clint Sykes) of Sarnia; uncle of Carol Rogers (Brent Waddell) of Calgary, late Michael Rogers (Laura) of Calgary and Stephen Rogers (Donna) of Sarnia. Brother-in-law of Martin Jamieson (Mary Ann Papp) of Woodstock and uncle to Sarah Jamieson (John Storozuk) of Kitchener. Fondly remembered by many great-nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service followed by interment in Oshawa Union Cemetery will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lakeridge Health Foundation (for 4F Supportive Care) or to a favourite charity would be appreciated. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIntosh-Anderson
152 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-5558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McIntosh-Anderson Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved