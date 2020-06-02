Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa, on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Wilf Helmecke of Oshawa in his 89th year. Wilfried was the loving husband for 63 years to Katharina "Ina" (deceased January 21, 2020). Dad will be affectionately remembered by his daughters Annette (the late Kevin) and Nancy. Wilfried was a proud Opa, quietly cheering on each of his grandchildren from the sidelines and he will be missed by Kirsten (Derek), Spencer, Elise, Charlotte and Olivia. Survived by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister Anita Schroeder. A private committal service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Lakefield. Memorial donations may be made to Lakeridge Health, Palliative Care Unit as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355. The family wishes to thank the paramedics, doctors and nurses of the Emergency Department and the Palliative Care Unit team at Lakeridge Health for their outstanding care.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.