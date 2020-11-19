It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Willi at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 85 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Maria. Loving father of Anita and her husband John Oortwyn. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Jeremy (Michelle), Daniel (Beka), Tyler (Nichole) and great grandchildren Addison, Makenna and Parker. Time spent with family was his greatest pleasure. He will also be missed by his many loving friends and all those who knew him as "Pa". Willi's family would like to extend their warm thanks to the amazing staff of C7 at Oshawa Lakeridge Hospital for all the care and compassion they provided during these difficult times. Memorial donations to the Lakeridge Health Foundation - Cancer Care or SickKids Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com