1/1
Wilhelm (Willi) KOLAR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilhelm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Willi at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 85 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Maria. Loving father of Anita and her husband John Oortwyn. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Jeremy (Michelle), Daniel (Beka), Tyler (Nichole) and great grandchildren Addison, Makenna and Parker. Time spent with family was his greatest pleasure. He will also be missed by his many loving friends and all those who knew him as "Pa". Willi's family would like to extend their warm thanks to the amazing staff of C7 at Oshawa Lakeridge Hospital for all the care and compassion they provided during these difficult times. Memorial donations to the Lakeridge Health Foundation - Cancer Care or SickKids Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oshawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved