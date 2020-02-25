|
|
Bert passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side in his 84th year on February 20, 2020. Loving husband of 60 years to Gail Halls. Bert was a wonderful and loving father to Leslee Hembruff (Gary) and Bill Halls (Lexie). Proud grandfather to Alanna Hembruff (Kyle), Lauren Hembruff, Andrew Halls and Alex Halls. Predeceased by his parents Mabel and William Halls, and sister Doreen Arrigo. Brother to Jim Halls (Marion). Uncle to many nieces and nephews. His best friend Buddy will miss his hugs and treats, as will his grand fur babies Toby, Paul and Theo. Heartfelt thanks to all the personal care workers who have taken exceptional care of Bert for five years. With their help he was able to remain at his home with his wife Gail. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Community Care Durham or the Victorian Order of Nurses. Visitation will be held at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1057 Brock Road, Pickering (905-686-5589) on Saturday, February 29th from 12 p.m. until time of Memorial Service in the Chapel at 1 p.m. www.etouch.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 25, 2020