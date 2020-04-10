Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
(905) 721-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for William Godfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Alexander August 30 1930 - April 3 2020 Godfrey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Alexander August 30 1930 - April 3 2020 Godfrey Obituary
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of William (Bill) on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Port Perry Hospital in the company of his loving family. Beloved husband of Jean for 67 years. Devoted father of Janis (Paul predeceased), Jody, and Scott (Lisa). Loving grandpa to James (Melissa), David (Lorraine), Amanda, Bonnie (Peter), Craig (Anya), Jan, Peter (Lesley), Alexander, and Stephanie. Great-grandpa to Alex, Emily, William, Clayton, Tyler, Kylie, Xavier, Zoey, Oliver, Conor, Pharen, and Maddie. William will be deeply missed by his sister Bertha (Jim, predeceased), brother-in-law Les Watson (Bella and Kathryn predeceased), sister-in-law June Watson (Bill predeceased), sister-in-law Donna Andrechuk and family. Reunited with his parents, Jean and William Godfrey, mother and father- in-laws Ruth and Frank Perrault and Lorne Watson, sister Bella Watson and brother James Godfrey. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, step-sister-in-laws their family and friends. William loved life and lived it to the fullest. He taught us all by example how to love your family, to have a sense of humour, know right from wrong and appreciate the beautiful world we inhabit. A special thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at Lakeridge Hospital, Port Perry (Medical/Surgical Ward) for their care and compassion.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -