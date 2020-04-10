|
|
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of William (Bill) on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Port Perry Hospital in the company of his loving family. Beloved husband of Jean for 67 years. Devoted father of Janis (Paul predeceased), Jody, and Scott (Lisa). Loving grandpa to James (Melissa), David (Lorraine), Amanda, Bonnie (Peter), Craig (Anya), Jan, Peter (Lesley), Alexander, and Stephanie. Great-grandpa to Alex, Emily, William, Clayton, Tyler, Kylie, Xavier, Zoey, Oliver, Conor, Pharen, and Maddie. William will be deeply missed by his sister Bertha (Jim, predeceased), brother-in-law Les Watson (Bella and Kathryn predeceased), sister-in-law June Watson (Bill predeceased), sister-in-law Donna Andrechuk and family. Reunited with his parents, Jean and William Godfrey, mother and father- in-laws Ruth and Frank Perrault and Lorne Watson, sister Bella Watson and brother James Godfrey. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, step-sister-in-laws their family and friends. William loved life and lived it to the fullest. He taught us all by example how to love your family, to have a sense of humour, know right from wrong and appreciate the beautiful world we inhabit. A special thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at Lakeridge Hospital, Port Perry (Medical/Surgical Ward) for their care and compassion.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 10, 2020