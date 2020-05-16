Of Uxbridge Ontario, born June 30, 1940 in Toronto Ontario, passed peacefully on May 11, 2020 at the age of 79. Alec was the beloved son of Alexina Frisk nee Spence (born on the Isle of Orkney, Scotland) and Jacob Frisk (born in Stockholm Sweden), and dear brother of Jack Frisk of Gravenhurst, Ontario. He is survived by his daughters Tina Catherwood (Gerry), Carrie Frisk and Beth Frisk. Alec was a funny, smart, hardworking and loving man. He was a pilot, a Rover and a hunter. He was a dreamer and an entrepreneur, owning several businesses over the years. His charm and wit were second only to his integrity. For our Dad, a handshake wasn't just a gesture but a promise, and he made sure we knew the value of it. Dad was a huge nature lover, and for this reason, he insisted on raising his daughters on a 50-acre property in Sandford, Ontario, surrounded by various animals, a sort of idyllic hobby farm. Dad loved gadgets and technology; we had a microwave the day after it was invented, we had the fanciest stereo he could get his hands on, and grew up listening to the voices of John Denver, Kenny Rogers and Gordon Lightfoot. He was a dedicated father who immersed himself in our worlds to ensure we had a wonderful childhood. He lived to make us happy. Dad was a loving grandfather who's face lit up every time he set eyes on his grandsons Jake and Lucas Catherwood, Greyson and Hudson Pelletier and his beautiful granddaughter Evayne Pelletier. Dad will be dearly missed by his family and his friends, especially his long-time buddy Ken Nicolle, as well as many caregivers at ReachView Village. We will love you forever. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario (905-852-3073). Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on May 16, 2020.