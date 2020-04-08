|
|
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of William (Bill) on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at Port Perry Hospital in the company of his loving family. Beloved husband of Jean for 67 years. Devoted Father of Janis (Paul predeceased), Jody, and Scott (Lisa). Loving Grandpa to James (Melissa), David (Lorraine), Amanda, Bonnie (Peter), Craig (Anya), Jan, Peter (Lesley), Alexander, and Stephanie. Great Grandpa to Alex, Emily, William, Clayton, Tyler, Kylie, Xavier, Zoey, Oliver, Conor, Pharen, and Maddie . William will be deeply missed by his sister Bertha (Jim, predeceased), Brother-in-law Les Watson (Bella & Kathryn predeceased), Sister-in-law June Watson (Bill predeceased), Sister-in-law Donna Andrechuk & Family. Reunited with his Sister Bella (predeceased) and Brother James (predeceased). Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, step-sister-in-laws their family and friends. William loved life and lived it to the fullest. He taught us all by example how to love your family, to have a sense of humour, know right from wrong and appreciate the beautiful world we inhabit. A special thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at Lakeridge Hospital, Port Perry (Medical/Surgical Ward) for their care and compassion. Memorial donations to the Port Perry Hospital (Palliative Care Fund) would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Courtice Funeral Chapel, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice (905-432-8484). Online condolences may be placed at www.courticefuneralchapel.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 8, 2020