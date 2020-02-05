|
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of William (Bill) Alexander McLean. Bill passed away at Lakeridge Health Hospital in Bowmanville on February 2, 2020 at the age of 75 with the love of his life, Mary Tapp, by his side. He will be greatly missed by his sons Rodney (Angela) and Kyle (Angela). Beloved grandfather to Jessica (Dustin Lessak), Jeffrey, and Cooper. Loved by his great-grand children Alistriana and Miera. Bill is predeceased by his parents, Russell and Mae McLean and his sister Joyce Campbell. Dear brother of Ron (Jean), Doreen, (the late Stan St Louis), Betty (Don Bishop). If you find yourself walking down the Sydney B. Rutherford path in Orono, please take a moment to appreciate the beautiful gardens that Bill planted with tulips, poppies and wild flowers and don't forget to thank him. A celebration of life will be held at the Newcastle Funeral Home 386 Mill Street South, Newcastle Ontario, L1B 1C6,on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1 - 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bowmanville Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 5, 2020