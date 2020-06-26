June 8, 1942 - June 21, 2020 It is with sadness, the family announces the passing of Bill into the loving arms of his Abba Father God, on June 21, 2020 at 6am. He passed into eternity as he requested: in his home, without intervention and in his sleep with his wife, Carolyn, beside him. Bill fought a long, hard battle first with kidney cancer in 2006 and then with bowel cancer recently. Our prayers were answered as he had no pain, no cancer interventions, and he was able to stay in his own home taking in the beauty of his beloved garden. Bill was born and educated in Montreal, Quebec, and is predeceased by his parents, Alexander and Ellen (Nellie). He was an only child. He had two careers. He managed computers when they were a mystery to everyone eventually taking early retirement from Consumers Gas in 1989, and drove handicapped transit vehicles until he retired at 72. He loved his work and his passengers and only reluctantly retired when his health started to decline. Bill was an avid sailor from Frenchman's Bay for many years and enjoyed his involvement with the Pickering Yacht Club, being Commodore for several years. He excelled at everything he touched: gourmet cooking, stained glass, writing, gardening (winning the Garden of Distinction 3 years in a row in Pickering, Ontario) Bill leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Carolyn; a son, Al, in Calgary; and two step-children, Kelly (Derrick) and Robert (Alexandrea) who provided Bill the joy of his later years: 5 beautiful grandchildren; Jadzia, Joshua, Aubree, Natalie, and Harper. Because of COVID, Bill did not meet Harper but had lots of facetime with all the children. Bill also had a wide variety of friends from his many activities. He was known to be quick with a joke and always ready to spend some time "chinwagging", his many stories delighting his listeners. He will be missed by many friends and neighbours, whom he made his family. The neighbours and friends who were present and helpful in the last months are too many to be mentioned - they are appreciated beyond thanks. Also leaving behind three much loved cats: Austin, Zoe, and Abby. Bill was active in his local Churches, joining Carolyn in her ministry journeys, and made family from those connections as well. Many of his church friends were close by and lovingly helpful during his last few months. He loved his Lord and quietly served Him as a powerful intercessory prayer-warrior. Without a doubt, he is exploring the gardens in Heaven now. At his request, there will be no funeral service. His remains are at Newcastle Funeral Home and will undergo "Aquamation", due to his love of the water and environment. A memorial bench and tree will be placed on the Pickering Waterfront when COVID is over. A celebration of life will be held at some point in the future. The family would like to thank the excellent palliative team - especially Dr. Luigi Pedretti, Palliative Nurse Joe, PSW's Mayaya and Faith for their excellent care in the last weeks and days. No words can express the gratitude of the family for their patient and loving care of Bill and patience with anxious family. Bill Ross - 1942(dash)-2020 - "Enjoy the view and make the dash meaningful"



