(WWII Veteran with the Royal Army Service Corps in England) Peacefully at The Village of Taunton Mills Retirement Home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at age 93. Bill, predeceased by his loving wife Eve. Loving father of Chris (the late Joyce) and Carole (Marcel Levesque). Proud grandpa of Michelle, Matthew, Brian and Christina. Great-grandpa of Colin, Brandon, Ethan, Jacob, Lliam, Adam, Caitlyn, Waylon and Declan. A special thank you to the wonderful staff and residents at The Village of Taunton Mills Retirement Home for all their care and support. Arrangements entrusted to MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (North of Hwy 2) 905-443-3376. Cremation has taken place at Mount Lawn Crematorium and a celebration of Bill's life will take place at a later date. In memory of Bill, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Memories may be shared at www.mountlawn.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 20, 2020.