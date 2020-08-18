1/1
William Donald HARPER
1931-03-20 - 2020-07-31
William Donald Harper passed unexpectedly on July 31, 2020 surrounded by his wife Gladys and his family. "Don" was born and resided in Oshawa where he raised his family. He was a lover of rugby and football and played for both Oshawa and Peterborough before starting his family. He continued to enjoy sports as a member of the Oshawa Curling Club and was a regular golfer and lawn bowler. His children remember multiple camping trips and fishing again later on with his grandsons. He was a proud Durham Board of Education employee for over 40 years and after retirement went on to dedicate his time to the Children's Aid Society for 10 years. Don is predeceased by two of his five children, John and Judy Harper. Survived by his wife Gladys, sons, Jim (Kelly), Jed (Pam), and daughter Janet (Ted) and sister-in-law Marilyn. Grandpa to Jeremy, Tom, Adina, Jennifer, Jenny, Melissa, Jaclyn, Melanie, Paul, and Emma, in addition to 16 great-grandchildren. Don and Gladys were married for over 65 years, loved to travel and made many memories around the world and on cruise ships. He loved sharing these memories through photos and stories with his children and inspiring as many as he could to go see the world for themselves. He filled our hearts with love and laughter and we will hold him there for eternity. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider signing your organ donor card.

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 18, 2020.
