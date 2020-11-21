1/
William Edward "Bill" WILLIAMS
Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Bill, in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Nancy Loving father of Sherry McQueen and husband Shaun of Oshawa and of Shelly Williams of Etobicoke. Dear grandfather of Ryann and Meghann McQueen, Hailey and Nathan Verge. Brother of Alywin Oliveria. Long time member of The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 637 and the Navy Club of Oshawa. Bill will be sadly missed by many dear family and friends. Donations in memory of Bill to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com. A Celebration of Life for Bill will be held at a later date.


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 21, 2020.
