More Obituaries for William Epworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Epworth

William "Bill" Epworth Obituary
Peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Extendicare Peterborough. Dear husband of Gwen for 71 years. Loving father of Brenda Caissie and Douglas. Proud grandfather of Kim (Richard Smyth) and predeceased by Derek Caissie. Great-grandfather of Bradley, Matthew and Jessica. Bill will also be survived by his extended family and friends. A private cremation has taken place. Donations in memory of Bill may be given to The Hospital for Sick Children. Arrangements entrusted to the Nisbett Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the staff of Extendicare Peterborough for their kind care of Bill.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 12, 2020
