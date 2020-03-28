|
|
Peacefully at Orchard Villa Long-Term Care, Pickering on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Bill, just six weeks shy of his 90th birthday. Beloved husband of Sheila (née Wilkinson) of Oshawa and of the late Erla (née Eastman). Loving father of Wayde Johnston (Danelda), (late) Gerald Johnston, Robert Johnston, Christopher Nutt (Cindy), Heather Christensen (Fred), Trudy Snooks (Daniel), Tim Kerswill (Michele) and Adam Kerswill. Dear grandfather of MacGregor and Jordann Johnston, Andrew and Abigayle Nutt, Kai and Jace Kerswill. Brother of Donald Johnston (Dale) and (late) Ken Johnston (Bev). Fondly remembered by extended family and friends. A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. Donations in memory of Bill to the Durham Region Lung Association, to the Alzheimer Society of Durham or to the would be appreciated. Burial arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 28, 2020