William George WARREN

Passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband to Gail for 45 years. Loving father to Dani (T.J. Miller), Kelly (Dwayne Marrison). Proud grandfather to Liam and Elsa. Brother of Bertram Warren (Pat), Sally Kapacila, Robert Warren (Kay) and predeceased by his sister Mabel Cudmore. William will be fondly remembered by extended family and friends. As per Williams wishes, cremation has taken place and no funeral will be held. Arrangements entrusted to W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, 110 Dundas Street East, Whitby (905-668-3410). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Society of Canada. For online condolences, please visit wctownfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
