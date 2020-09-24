Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Saturday September 19th, 2020 in his 98th year. Beloved husband of the late Gladys Sich. Loving father of Edward Sich (Ming) and Lynn Clarke (Wayne). Devoted grandfather to Eric, Steven and Sarah and great-grandfather to Jett, Ivy and Theo. Fondly remembered brother of Nick Sich (Shirley), late Diane Pearson (late Orie), and their families, and late Billy Sich. A private family service will be held at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Friday September 25th, 2020 with interment to follow. Due to the pandemic a mask/facial covering is mandatory. Donations in memory of Harry can be made to Lakeridge Health Foundation. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
