1/1
William Henry "Harry" SICH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Saturday September 19th, 2020 in his 98th year. Beloved husband of the late Gladys Sich. Loving father of Edward Sich (Ming) and Lynn Clarke (Wayne). Devoted grandfather to Eric, Steven and Sarah and great-grandfather to Jett, Ivy and Theo. Fondly remembered brother of Nick Sich (Shirley), late Diane Pearson (late Orie), and their families, and late Billy Sich. A private family service will be held at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Friday September 25th, 2020 with interment to follow. Due to the pandemic a mask/facial covering is mandatory. Donations in memory of Harry can be made to Lakeridge Health Foundation. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIntosh-Anderson
152 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-5558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McIntosh-Anderson Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved