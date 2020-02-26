Home

Passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Denise for 40 years. Loving father of Nicole. Cherished papa of Jakson and Amelia. Survived by his siblings Craig, Dean (Cathy) and predeceased by Janet Lynn. Will be remembered by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Saturday, February 29th at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Memorial donations to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. To place an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 26, 2020
