The family of William James David Hendy regretfully announce his sudden passing on January 12, 2020 at the age of 61. Proud dad to William (Sarah) and Proud Poppa to William, Peyton and Alyssa. Lovingly remembered by siblings, Russ (Cheryl), Dawn (Wayne), Ian (Karen), Heather, Lynn (Danny), Ruth (John) Ernie, J.C., Sharon. Cherished Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Buzz will be greatly missed by his many friends, and fellow members of The Moose Lodge #2132. He will be most remembered for his fun-loving spirit, competitive nature, love for the Patriots and all those drunken Shenanigans. Raise a glass or a toke, here's to you Buzz! A Celebration of Life will be held at The Moose Lodge #2132, 731 Wilson Rd. South, Oshawa, ON, Saturday, February 1st from 1 - 5 p.m. Memorial Donations may be made to The Hospital for Sick Children (Ataxia Telangiectasia.) Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME Bowmanville, ON. Online condolences and donations may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 15, 2020
