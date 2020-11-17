1/1
William John "Billy" SHAW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Retired Employee of the TTC.) Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville, on Wednesday November 11th, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Dearly beloved husband of Anne Shaw. Loving father of Colin (Lisa), Deborah and Nicole Bryant (Jake). Cherished grandfather of Finley, Declan and Nora. Will be sadly missed by family and friends alike at home and abroad. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) In lieu of flowers, donations to Operation Smile Canada https://secure.operationsmile.ca/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app261a?df_id=2925&mfc_pref=T&2925.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=F85CDBE51F44999CBB660E19B0007A75would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com Please join us in celebrating William's life by joining us via livestream of the service at www.funeraweb.tv, search William's name, the webcast is scheduled on Monday, November 23rd at 1:30 p.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oshawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved