(Retired Employee of the TTC.) Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville, on Wednesday November 11th, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Dearly beloved husband of Anne Shaw. Loving father of Colin (Lisa), Deborah and Nicole Bryant (Jake). Cherished grandfather of Finley, Declan and Nora. Will be sadly missed by family and friends alike at home and abroad. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) In lieu of flowers, donations to Operation Smile Canada https://secure.operationsmile.ca/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app261a?df_id=2925&mfc_pref=T&2925.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=F85CDBE51F44999CBB660E19B0007A75would
be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Please join us in celebrating William's life by joining us via livestream of the service at www.funeraweb.tv
, search William's name, the webcast is scheduled on Monday, November 23rd at 1:30 p.m.