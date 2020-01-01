Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
Resources
More Obituaries for William Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Kirkland "Bill" Scott

Add a Memory
William Kirkland "Bill" Scott Obituary
Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville in his 83rd year. Loving partner in life to Lynne Hannah and predeceased by his wife Jane. Cherished father to Rodger (Sharon). Proud papa to Emma. Bill will be deeply missed by those who knew him as "papa" and "uncle", as well as extended family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street, Bowmanville on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 12 p.m. with visiting one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to the . Online condolences and donations may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -