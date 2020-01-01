|
|
Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville in his 83rd year. Loving partner in life to Lynne Hannah and predeceased by his wife Jane. Cherished father to Rodger (Sharon). Proud papa to Emma. Bill will be deeply missed by those who knew him as "papa" and "uncle", as well as extended family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street, Bowmanville on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 12 p.m. with visiting one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to the . Online condolences and donations may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com