Passed away after a lengthy illness at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville with his family by his side on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in his 79th year. Bill, beloved husband of Marion. Loving father of Kimberly and Janet. Loving grandfather of Sarah (Josh) McGill, Bill Owens and Brent Colmer. A Celebration of Life was held at the MORRIS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4 Division Street, Bowmanville on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. A Graveside service was held at Bowmanville Cemetery on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Donations in Bill's memory to PSP Society of Canada or the would be gratefully appreciated. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca