at his home in Brighton on Saturday, June 20, 2020, age 73 years. Mike White, son of the late Odellon White and the late Angela (Alexander). Loving husband of Ewardine "Dean" (O'Neill). Dear father of Keith White and his wife Joelle of Oshawa, Michelle and her husband Steven Gaylor of Whitby, and Angela and her husband Chris Jones of Codrington. Brother of Norma, Fred, Melvina, Ron, Ed, and the late Terry. Sadly missed by his 6 grandchildren and his many nieces and nepehews. A Service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfamilyserices.com

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brighton Funeral Home Ltd
130 Main Street West
Brighton, ON K0K 1H0
(613) 475-2121
