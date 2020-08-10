1/1
William Michael "Mike" WHITE
At his home in Brighton on Saturday, June 20, 2020, age 73 years. Mike White, son of the late Odellon White and the late Angela (Alexander). Loving husband of Edwardine "Dean" (O'Neill). Dear father of Keith White and his wife Joelle of Oshawa, Michelle and her husband Steve Gaylor of Whitby, and Angela and her husband Chris Jones of Codrington. Sadly missed by his cherished grandchildren Mackenzie, Riley, Haley, Jacob, Ava and Jude. Brother of Norma, Fred, Melvina, Ron, Eddie, the late Terry, and he will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Mike was retired from being a plumber and buisness owner of Top Notch Plumbing for 36 years he will be greatly missed by his many friends, to know him was to love him. A Mass will be held at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Trenton, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 o'clock. Please practice all COVID guidelines by social distancing and masks are mandatory. Cremation has taken place with private family interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Trenton. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke foundation or Lakeridge Health Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfamilyserices.com. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brighton Funeral Home Ltd
130 Main Street West
Brighton, ON K0K 1H0
(613) 475-2121
