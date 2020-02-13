|
Passed away at Lakeridge Health, Port Perry on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 92. Bill was born in Oshawa, Ontario to the Late John and Mary Popowich. Brother of John (Marjorie), and Helen (Bill) Wozney. Bill leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Ruth (Starr), daughters; Louanne Brown (Robert), Maryanne Wakeford (Allan) and Susan Kerry (Grant), grandchildren; Robert (Maureen), Lea-Anne (David), Amanda, Richard (Carly), Kevin (Michelle), great-grandchildren; Saxon, Nolan, Avery, Erica, Etta, Jackson, Megan, Elliott, Hannah and Connor. Predeceased by granddaughter Christine. Bill loved his family dearly. He especially enjoyed visits with his great-grandchildren. Bill had a passion for fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. He worked at General Motors for 33 years, first in the stamping plant, and later as a tool and dye maker. In retirement he loved spending time in his workshop fixing and most recently building his boat. Friends are invited to call at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Road, Port Perry, (905-985-7331) on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. Bill will be laid to rest at Prince Albert Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 13, 2020