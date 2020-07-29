1/1
William Roger "Bill" McCOLM
(Born and raised in Kingston, ON) Passed away at home with family by his side on July 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with prostate cancer. Loving husband and dear friend of Robin. Dear son of the late Glenna & Roger McColm. Beloved brother of Susan (Sean) Sullivan, Jim McColm and predeceased by Ken McColm (Peggy) and brother-in-law of Donald Adair (Bonnie), Terry Anne Adair and Arlene Adair. Cherished uncle of Rebecca and Michael Sullivan, John Corkum and Brett Adair. Bill was the kindest man who cared deeply about others and would help out in any way possible, he was loyal and was known to be able to fix or "Billguyver" anything. He loved to vacation with his wife and especially loved to snorkel, and enjoyed yoga and Tai Chi. A Celebration of Bill's life will take place at a later date when restrictions and limitations of the pandemic are lifted. Arrangements entrusted to De Stefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (905-440-3595). In memory of Bill, donations may be made to Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre, Oshawa or Prostate Cancer Canada. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
