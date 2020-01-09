Home

MOUNT LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS - Whitby
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
William "Wig" "Bill" ROCKBRUNE

(President of Rockbrune Brothers Ltd.) Passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Wednesday January 1, 2020, at the age of 81. He was the beloved husband of Donna for over 59 years. Loving father of Tracy Rockbrune, Todd (Liz) Rockbrune, Tanny (Kenny) Murray and Tricia (Ashley) Rockbrune. Devoted Grandpa to Matthew (Brittney), Samantha (Chris), West, Mackenzie, Jordyn and the late Mark, who will welcome Grandpa with a high five! Dear brother of Robert (Joan), David (Beverly), Donald (Karen), Joseph (Julie) and the late Betty and Joan. Dear brother-in-law to Patricia Kimmerly, Bruce Eggert and Wayne (Joyce) Eggert. He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and their families. Relatives and friends will be received at Mount Lawn Funeral Home, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (905-443-3376) on Monday January 6th, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm with a Celebration of Life to follow. Memories will be shared at 4:30 pm. If desired, donations may be made to a . Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca
