Suddenly after a long illness, at Lakeridge Health Port Perry with his family by his side, on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in his 63RD year. Beloved husband of Debbie (nee Yakeley) for just shy of 31 years. He will also be remembered by his extended family and friends. Will loved music, as evidenced by his over 1300 record collection; he also enjoyed cooking, sports and will be most remembered for his favourite catchphrase: "Strong like bull... Dumb like truck!" At Will's request, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). A private Celebration of Will's Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in Will's memory may be made to a charity important to you. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 28, 2020