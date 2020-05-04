Wilma Coy
1942-11-21 - 2020-04-29
Passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville hospital early last Wednesday morning at the age of 77. Survived by her loving husband of 57 years Arthur Coy, son Geoff (Stephanie), daughter Fiona (Dan), & beautiful grandchildren, Fontaine, David, Camille, Kelsey, Jackson & Wesley. Predeceased by her son Jason. Wilma was a gentle and kind hearted woman. She worked in the insurance industry for 30 years, where she was loved by all her co-workers and clients. She enjoyed golf with her husband Arthur, and they created decades of memories together on and off the course. Wilma loved playing euchre and puzzles with her grandchildren, and liked having them paint her nails. She cherished time spent with her family. Wilma will be missed her brothers and sisters from the Jehovah Witness congregation as well as anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Durham Region News on May 4, 2020.
