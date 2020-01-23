|
Passed peacefully at Port Perry Nursing Home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in her 102nd year. Predeceased by her husband William (Bill) and her best friend and daughter, Andrea, both in 1994. Winnie was born on January 21, 1918 in Warndon, England to her parents Albert Field and Gertrude Field (nee Butcher). A Veteran of World War II, Win served as a Radio Telephone Operator until the impending birth of her daughter, Andrea, interrupted her service. During her service, she met the love of her life, Bill, a Mosquito navigator and POW survivor in April 1943, and celebrated 50 years of marriage in 1993. The adventure began shortly after the war ended and Win and Andrea sailed on the Queen Mary to Halifax and then by rail to their new home in Hamilton, Ontario where they joined Bill who had made the trip home previously. Win and Bill made many close friends in each of the cities they lived in North Bay, Huntsville, North Bay again, Sudbury and Oshawa. Win was the person who gave everything away - clothes, money, food and possessions - this was certainly part of her generous soul. She had a passion for camping and they travelled across Canada from Newfoundland to British Columbia enjoying both the scenery and wildlife. She loved her flowers and spent countless hours digging, planting and weeding just to see the beauty that the flowers brought. Her favourite places, though, were in Ontario - notably Arrowhead and Algonquin Parks, where when camping, she made several excursions each day with her binoculars to view every species of bird that she was able to identify. Survived by her sons Kenneth (Elaine), Joe (Darlene), Garth (Shannon), and Peter (Maureen). Also remembered by her good friend Barbara, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a great number of friends. Remembered by many close friends and relatives especially those in England. The next time you are working in the garden, out in the fields, bird watching or camping, think about Winnie - you can be sure that she won't be far away.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 23, 2020