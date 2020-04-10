Home

Winston Wayne Dickinson


1940 - 11
Winston Wayne Dickinson Obituary
Dickinson, Winston Wayne (November 19, 1940- March 7, 2020) GM retiree- Tool and Dye It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Winston at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Saturday March 7th with his loving family at his side. He will be deeply missed by his wife Nina( Belyea) of 56 years. Loved and devoted father of Michelle (Tim) Bykiv of Oshawa and Kendell Dickinson of Vancouver, B.C. Cherished grampy of Kyle Bykiv, Kaitlyn (Hubert) Worsfold, Michael (Emily) Bykiv and Matthew Bykiv, all of Oshawa. Madeleine and Maggie Dickinson of Vancouver, B.C. Great grampy of Elias and Addi Worsfold. Loved brother of Carol (Ray) Stiles of Rockwood, ON. Winston is survived by many nieces and nephews in Ontario and New Brunswick. In keeping with Winston's wishes, a private family burial will take place. Arrangements entrusted THORNTON CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1200 Thornton Road North, Oshawa 905-579-6787.Donations will be gratefully accepted for the Carriage Country Baptist Church or the Kidney Foundation. Expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca "Absent from the body, present with the Lord"
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 10, 2020
