|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Yvonne Ingram on December 24, 2019 at the age of 73. She will be dearly missed by her daughters Cathy Bourdeau and Darlene Wybenga. She will also be missed by her grandkids Shannon, Sheri-Lyn, Trevor and Shelley, Thomas and Kevin Bella and Emerson and her great grandkids Riley, Brooke, ,Nevaeh, Carson and Brooklin. Yvonne was born in Porcupine Ontario but spent most of her young life in Kearns Ontario where she met and married Don Crocker and two daughters, Cathy and Darlene were born in Kearns Ontario at the Kirkland Lake hospital a short distance from Kearns They moved to Southern Ontario when the girls were quite young. Yvonne had many interests and developed a very creative side to her multi faceted personality. She could rub people the wrong way at times but had a kind heart. She also had an explosive temper but in her last year of life, found piece and happiness and let go of her anger and frustration. At this time the family would like to remember Yvonne's life privately. Donations can be made to Oshawa Humane Society in memory of Yvonne. Online condolences can be made at www.newcastlefuenralhome.com