Zenobia KLIBER
Passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 at Wynfield Long Term Care, at the age of 97. She was born in Poland and as a young girl, during the war, was taken to Germany. After the war, she immigrated to Canada in 1949. She resided in Oshawa her whole life. Zenobia was an active member of St. Hedwig's Catholic Church and was part of their Rosary Circle. She was always helping people in need here in Canada and in Poland. She volunteered at St. Vincent's Kitchen and worked in hospitality at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for many years. She also loved to spend her time gardening and travelling all over the world. She will be missed by family in Poland and friends in Oshawa. Special thanks to the staff at Wynfield Long Term Care for their care and compassion. A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church. Cremation followed. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to St. Hedwig's Church Renovation Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
