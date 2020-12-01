1/1
Zina Iwanczuk
Peacefully, with family by her side, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Zina Iwanczuk, in her 96th year, beloved wife of the late Wasyl Iwanczuk. Loving mother of Nadia (John), Walter (Eileen) and Vera (Rob). Proud grandmother of Greg (Shannon), Mike (Sabina), Bryan (Lindsay), Gillian, Alyssa (John)and Andrea (Mike). Very proud great-grandma of Nora, Cosima, Maude and Amelia. She dearly enjoyed large family gatherings where she could share the favourite Ukrainian dishes with her grandkids. Her love of gardening kept her healthy and independent. She was a long-time member of St. John the Baptist womens' league. A small family funeral was held at Armstrong Funeral Home on Saturday, November 28th. (armstrongfh.ca) Interment was at St. Wolodymyr and St. Olga cemetery.

Published in Durham Region News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
