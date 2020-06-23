Zlatko STUMBERGER
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Scarborough Centenary Hospital, at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Marijana. Loving father of Adrijana (Chris) Pintaric. Zlatko will be missed by his sister Zdenka and niece Branka (Kreso) and their daughter Helena. A Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Armstrong Funeral Home. Interment followed at Thornton Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 23, 2020.
