1/1
Zurba Loretta Lynn Bell
1945-08-02 - 2020-11-14
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zurba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Loretta Bell (nee Zurba) on Saturday November 14, 2020 at the age of 75 at Belleville General Hospital with her daughters by her side. Loretta will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Sheri Hewak (Chris), Jennifer Hewak (Derek), her grandsons Jesse and Ty and her good friend Jean Martin. Loretta was blessed with a loving family that included her sister Olga Siblock and her brothers Michael Zurba, Paul Zurba, Steve Zurba, Nick Zurba, Tony Zurba and Peter Zurba. She is predeceased her parents and her siblings Sophie, Martha, Kasper, William and Jack. Loretta will be cremated in Belleville, Ontario and her final resting place will be in Oshawa, Ontario. Family and friends are encouraged to celebrate Lorettas' life in their own personal way. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved