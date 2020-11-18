It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Loretta Bell (nee Zurba) on Saturday November 14, 2020 at the age of 75 at Belleville General Hospital with her daughters by her side. Loretta will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Sheri Hewak (Chris), Jennifer Hewak (Derek), her grandsons Jesse and Ty and her good friend Jean Martin. Loretta was blessed with a loving family that included her sister Olga Siblock and her brothers Michael Zurba, Paul Zurba, Steve Zurba, Nick Zurba, Tony Zurba and Peter Zurba. She is predeceased her parents and her siblings Sophie, Martha, Kasper, William and Jack. Loretta will be cremated in Belleville, Ontario and her final resting place will be in Oshawa, Ontario. Family and friends are encouraged to celebrate Lorettas' life in their own personal way. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.



