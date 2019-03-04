Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary R. Eppinette. View Sign

Mary Rose Dailey Eppinette, "Klea Toe Eh", 86 years, of New Caney, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Kingwood Medical Center in Kingwood, Texas surrounded by family. Mary Rose, known to everyone as Meme, was born July 21, 1932 to James and Lela Mae (Big Chief) Dailey in Hominy, Oklahoma and grew up there with her Osage tribe. After graduating high school, she met the love of her life, Felix Valentine Eppinette, in Long Beach, California and they were married in Yuma, Arizona on July 2, 1951 as soon as he returned from the Korean War. Meme's happiest times took place when the house was filled to overflowing, the noise and laughter surrounding her. She loved her family and cherished every moment caring for them, cooking them meals, providing a warm hearth and open heart. She always made extra for every meal in case anyone dropped by and needed nourishment. She was an avid scrapbooker and crafter, using her talents to record all of her family and their happiest moments. Another gift she encompassed was her ability to design and sew you an outfit merely by looking at you and it would fit perfectly. Her husband recalls how much pride she took in her 17 years as a girl scout leader here in the East Montgomery County community and how many lives she touched. Nature was one of her true loves and was blissful when on the seashore or atop the snowy mountains of Colorado. Meme was profoundly unselfish who, without hesitation, devoted herself to the needs of others. She was both a guide and example to all who knew her, as to the profound importance of selflessness and family. Meme is lovingly remembered by her husband Felix; their children: Diane and husband David McBryde, Mary and husband Randy Haley, Rose Eppinette: Their grandchildren: Shona and husband Glenn Bryant, Ransom and wife Curtnie Haley, Autumn and husband George Dowdy, Jason and wife Taryn McBryde, Melanie Dawn, Nathan Eppinette, Sonny Eppinette, Naomi Haley; Great-grandchildren: Jesse, James, Jeremy, Landon, River, Weston, Jessie Ray, Tristin, Carter, Morning Star, Ethan, Anora; Great-great-grandchild: Lucy; Sister: Delores Dailey and many nieces, nephews and family members that love her. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Pah-hu-scah (Tom Big Chief) and Me-to-op-pe; Paternal grandparents: James and Rosa (LaDue) Dailey; Parents: James and Lela Mae Dailey; Siblings: Jim Roman Dailey, Rebecca Cole, Louis Dailey, Sr., Connie McClish, Gus Dailey; and Son, Felix Eppinette, Jr. We will always carry your wonderful memories in our hearts. Rios Funeral Directors 21036 Loop 494 New Caney Texas 77357

